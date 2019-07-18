Winterberg, Lorna M., - 81, passed away after a short illness on Friday, July 12, 2019. Lorna was born in Pittsburgh PA. to the late Gus and Muriel Zehringer. She was a housewife and long-time area resident. She is predeceased by her beloved husband John D. Winterberg. Lorna is survived by her children William and Lori Frazier, her sister-in-law Christina Baker, her brother-in-law George Baker, her niece Alison Warner, her nephew Bradford Baker and her cousin Meg White. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service for Lorna on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 10 AM at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Tilton Road and Infield Ave Northfield. Interment will follow at Laurel Memorial Park, Pomona. To share your fondest memory of Lorna please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com

