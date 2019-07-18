Winterberg, Lorna M., - 81, passed away after a short illness on Friday, July 12, 2019. Lorna was born in Pittsburgh PA. to the late Gus and Muriel Zehringer. She was a housewife and long-time area resident. She is predeceased by her beloved husband John D. Winterberg. Lorna is survived by her children William and Lori Frazier, her sister-in-law Christina Baker, her brother-in-law George Baker, her niece Alison Warner, her nephew Bradford Baker and her cousin Meg White. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service for Lorna on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 10 AM at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Tilton Road and Infield Ave Northfield. Interment will follow at Laurel Memorial Park, Pomona. To share your fondest memory of Lorna please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.