Wislocki, Rosalie R. (nee Sacca), - 96, of Linwood, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. Daughter of Salvatore and Anna (nee Bua) Sacca. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Wislocki. Loving mother of Sharlene (John) Santoro, Lynne (Sherwood) Craytor and Lori (Matthew Zimmerman) Wislocki. Proud grandmother of Danielle (Damian), Krista (Hector), John (Tara), Lauren, Michael (Haley), Jordan, and Kara. Great-Grandmother of Giavonna, Gaige, Camryn, Kaylee, Grace, John, Christian, Ava, Jace, Ashton, Siena, Chance, and Julian. She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Rosalie grew up in Palmyra, also resided in Audubon, and has lived in Linwood for the past 14 years. She worked in Philadelphia for the Army Ordinance as an Administrative Secretary during World War II and when the war ended. She also worked for the Suburban Newspaper and Bayards Chocolate House. Rosalie was a beautiful person inside and out and had a heart filled with so much love for everyone. What she loved most was spending time with her family and friends. She loved dancing and met her husband Edward at the Almonesson Ballroom, they were married within the year. Both were beautiful ballroom dancers. Rosalie enjoyed music, movies, game shows, pinochle, boating, crabbing, fishing, and traveling. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 9:30am, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Wabash and Poplar Avenues, Linwood. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11am. Interment will be private. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Homes, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.