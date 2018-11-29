Wisneski, Victoria M., - 91, of Ventnor, NJ peacefully entered into rest on Sunday November 25, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA she was the son of the late John and Alexandra (Proszcz) Wisneski. Victoria was a factory worker at the Jack Frost Sugar Company for many years before retiring with her sister Stella Chicone. She enjoyed raising her 17 great nieces and nephews, crocheting, shopping, traveling, and her beloved dog Penny. She will be missed and fondly remembered by her niece; Philomena Lott, nephew; Louis Chicone and a host of great nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the request of the family. To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of Victoria please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com . Services have been entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 609-646-3400.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.