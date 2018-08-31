Witt, Walter Sr., - 87, of Atlantic Ciy, passed away August 28, 2018. A viewing will be held on Tuesday September 4, 2018 from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM followed by a funeral service at 10:00AM both at Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel 333 County Line Road Feasterville PA 19053. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
