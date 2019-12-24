Wittmeyer, Doris Marie (nee Mueller), - 93, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on December 21, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia to the late William and Rose Mueller. Doris moved to Cape May County with her husband James in 1953 where they owned and operated Avalon Supply Company for over 40 years. Doris was also Cashier for Stone Harbor National Bank. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Republican Club of Avalon, Women's Republican Club, Cape May County Republican's, and the Cape May County Park Commission where she helped start the Cape May County Zoo. In her spare time, she loved to golf. She was predeceased by her husband, James in 1990. Doris is survived by her children: James (Patricia) Wittmeyer III, Constance (Douglas) Gahris, and Robert (Joy) Wittmeyer; grandchildren: Steven Wittmeyer, Wendy Gosnell, and Kevin Gahris; and her great-grandchildren: Victoria Wittmeyer, Alana Wittmeyer, and Lena Gosnell. Along with her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her brother William Mueller. Services are private. Donations may be made in Doris' name to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Wittmeyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries