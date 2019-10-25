WO, NGAN YING, - 58, of Atlantic City, - departed this earthly life on Wednesday ~ October 23rd, 2019 in Atlantic City, NJ. Ngan was born in Guangzhou, China on February 22nd, 1961. Ngan enjoyed her family and living life, in all of its colors and moments. Ngan leaves behind to cherish her wonderful memories: her loving Husband, Hung N. Yau; her loving Son, Louis Yau; her doting Niece, Tracey Yau; her caring Sister-in-Law, Anna Yang, and a host of other loving relatives and many friends. Ngan Ying Wo, will be dearly missed. A Lovely Celebration of Life will be held today, Friday ~ October 25th, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Mikal's Funeral Parlor ~ located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131. At the convenience of the family, they will respond to your kindness.
