Wogansky, Lillian, - 94, of Wildwood, passed away on April 18th in North Cape May, NJ. She was born in Wildwood, NJ, to Ida (Hanken) and Morris Satinoff on September 4, 1926. Lillian was predeceased by her parents; husband, Martin Wogansky; daughter, Michelle Randy Wogansky; and her sister, Mary Satinoff Cutler. She is survived by her son, Isaac; his wife, Geanine; grandson, Ryan; granddaughter, Danielle; nieces Rhoda Cutler (Art Herman) and Bonnie Cutler (Mark Heutlinger) and her beloved and devoted friend Marcia Arrington Janifer. Burial at Roosevelt Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
