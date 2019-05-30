Wohlman, Rose (nee Petlev), - June 6, 1918 May 27, 2019, formally a resident of Chester/Parkside, PA, passed away at her home at Vi at Lakeside Village in Lantana, FL. Rose was preceded by her husband Abraham and her parents Morris and Rebecca Petlev and her brother Harry. Rose is survived by her sons Sanford (Elvira) and Harold (Linda) and her grandchildren: Stephanie, Gabrielle, Adam, and Mathew Wohlman and Michael (Angella Eidell) and Diane O'Hara. Rose had 7 great grandchildren, 1 nephew, 8 great nephews and nieces, 16 great great nephews and nieces and 3 cousins. Rose retired from Sun Oil Co. as a technical librarian. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Jewish War Veterans. The family would like to thank Dr. Arnold Simon, the staff of Vi and a special thank you to Brett, Beth Petlev and Debbie Liberman for their continuing care of Rose. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral services Friday 11 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. BROAD ST., PHILA., PA 19126. Int. Mt. Sharon Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Vi Employee Appreciation Fund (AEF), 2792 Donnelly Dr., Lantana, FL 33462. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
