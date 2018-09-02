Wolcott, Alice Jean (nee Vaughan), - 90, of Linwood, passed away August 22, 2018. Predeceased by her husband Paul, Sr. and survived by son, Paul Jr. (Lynn), daughter Barbara (George), six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Condolences for the family may be left at Adams-Perfect.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.