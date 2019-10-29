Wolcott, Virginia E., - 87, of Smithville, died October 23, 2019. She was the daughter of Ralph R. and Hermena E. (Brangenberg) VanSant of Absecon, NJ. The love of her life was husband Roger, who predeceased her after 65 years of marriage. They are reunited and dancing together in heaven. Jinny is survived by son Robert (Terri), daughter Lee Ellen Wolcott Sheahan (Kevin); grandchildren Robert Jr (Alissa), Ryan (Amanda), Richard (Chelsea), and Riley Wolcott, Rebecca, Colleen, and Kevin Patrick Wolcott Sheahan; six great-grandchildren; siblings Kathryn Irelan (Bill), Fred Dunlevy, and Donna (Harry) Baszner; in-laws Frank (Sandy) and Thomas Wolcott. Predeceased by sister Valerie and husband John Civera, Paul and Alice-Jean Wolcott. Jinny was a 3-year student government officer, co-chair of the yearbook, and graduate of Pleasantville High School, Atlantic Community College, and Stockton State College. She retired from her teaching career at The Hebrew Academy in Margate after many years teaching in area public elementary schools. She was also employed by Atlantic City Electric Company and Atlantic Medical Imaging. Jinny had been an active member of the Absecon Jaycee Auxiliary, the Absecon Jr Women's Club, and later the Women's Club of Absecon. She was a Girl Scout Troop Leader, a Cub Scout Den Mother, and a Charter Member and Sunday School Secretary of Absecon Baptist Church. An accomplished seamstress with needle and thread, Jinny was also a talented hand-crafter, cook and baker. She enjoyed playing her piano and organ, and she experienced the joys of a lifetime of camping with her family, RV camping, crabbing, and her favorite- dancing with her beloved Roger. She was an active Red-Hatter, cards player, and was a conqueror of daily crossword puzzles. Jinny served her Lord in many capacities at the Absecon Presbyterian Church including volunteer and committee work, and she was an ordained Deacon. Mom loved her friends, family, and music, and we now ask that in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Absecon Presbyterian Church directed to music programs. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 31st from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at he Wimberg Funeral Home 211 Great Creek Road, Galloway, 609-641-0001, and again on Friday, November 1st from 11:00 to Noon at the Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon NJ. Funeral Service will start at Noon with interment immediately following in the adjacent cemetery. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Galloway standoff ends with man taken into custody
-
Heroin found in candy bag at Middle Township Trunk or Treat, police say
-
Hamilton Township and Atlantic City Race Course owner agree to create redevelopment plan
-
'Roar to the Shore' cited in state hearing on Pagans' growth
-
EHT company starts fundraiser for family of employee killed in fatal crash
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
INTERIOR PAINTING BY DAVID Excellent painting at a reasonable price. Very neat, clean and re…
GRADING WORK CHAIN-LINK FENCING INSTALLATION AND REPAIRS Dump trailer service *Half day rate…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.