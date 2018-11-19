Wolf, Lewis R Jr., - 85, of Somers Point, and Naples, FL, passed away on November 15, 2018. Born in and formerly of Philadelphia, he was formerly of Ocean City, NJ. Beloved husband of the late Joan Louise (nee Eisenhardt). Surviving are his two sons, Lewis R. Wolf (Barbara) of Glenside, PA, John F. Wolf (Deborah) of Allentown, PA, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Susan L. (Paul) McDonald. Funeral Services Private. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104. www.mayfuneralhome.com
