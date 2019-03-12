WOLF (nee Milder), Dolores J. "Cookie", - 61, of North Cape May, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Wife of Scott Wolf. Mother of David Silver (Kaeleigh), Joe Andrzejczak (Sheri) and Senator Bob Andrzejczak (Trisha), as well as, Amber, Jared, Nicole, Scotty Jr., Zach and Shaelyn. 11 grandchildren. Sister of Terri Robson (Jack), Joe Milder (Bridget) and the late Gary Milder. Daughter of Gary Milder (Fran) and the late Mildred Leininger. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends will be received on Thursday (Mar. 14th) from 10:30am until 11:30am in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May where a time of sharing thoughts, memories and love will be offered by family and friends beginning at 11:30am. Interment will follow in Cold Spring Cem., Lower Twp. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Operation First Response or Alex's Lemonade Stand. Info and condolences: www.spilkerfuneralhome.com
