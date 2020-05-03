Wolfinger, Rita, - 89, of Egg Harbor Township, departed this life on April 28th 2020 following a sudden illness. Born August 12th 1930 in Lower Manhattan, NY, Rita lived most of her life in Brooklyn NY, migrating to EHT in 1988. She was many things to many people. A professional bookkeeper; caring mother, devoted grandmother, and an avid gambling enthusiast. Rita is survived by her only daughter, Christine Wickman, one brother, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Rita is preceded in death by her husband, August Wolfinger, and 2 sisters and one brother. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Ronald McDonald House Charities at https://www.rmhc.org. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Rita Wolfinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries