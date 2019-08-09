Womick, Kennith J., - 49, of Villas, New Jersey, Born on April 22, 1970, Philadelphia, PA, First Earth Day Died suddenly, August 4, 2019, from complications of surgery. Beloved Husband, Father, and Son. Ken loved his pets and enjoyed reading fantasy, science fiction and watching Anime with his sons. He loved spending time in Cape May with his wife, spending time with his friends playing dominoes and arguing politics with everyone including his mother. Survived by his wife Michelle Goodbred Womick, sons Austin Womick and Hunter Eliason, His mother Diane J. Chesna Garrity(Bill). Also survived by his Aunt Louise Rosen, her daughters Melanie Rosen and Dana Hileman (Kevin), Aunts Holly Arnold (Dave), Linda Dalby(Larry) and Uncle James Womick. Also survived by in-laws Jean and Ben Goodbred, Bill Goodbred and Ben Goodbred (Tracy) and many relatives in Rhode Island, Wisconsin, and New Jersey. Visitation will be held Monday, August 12, 2019, between 1:30-2: 30 pm at Evoy Funeral Home 3218 Bayshore Road North Cape May, NJ. Interment will be privately held. Arrangements Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, Glenolden, PA Online condolences and memories may be shared on www.lyonsfs.com
