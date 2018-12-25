Wood, Barbara G., - 87, of Green Brook, passed away at the Abington Care and Rehab in Green Brook on Thursday, December 20, 2018. She was born in Philadelphia and was formerly of Wildwood Crest and North Cape May. She was preceded in death by her husband James Wood III (2002), and her son James Wood IV (2010). She is survived by her daughter Kimberly Dunn-Meynell of Warren, NJ and two grandchildren, Brandon and Christopher. A Memorial Service will be held 11 am on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, where friends will be received from 10 to ll AM. Burial will follow in the Cape May Co. Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House. Contirbution in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association/ SJ Chapter, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.