Wood, Faye J., - 88, of Atlantic City, was born August 28, 1931, in Atlantic City to Lorraine Freeman and John Jordan, Sr. She departed this life on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the home of her daughter and caretaker, Jordana W. Tolliver in Plainfield, CT. She lived most of her life in Atlantic City with her husband, the late Marshall Wood, Jr. Faye was educated in the Atlantic City Public School and graduated from Atlantic City High School with the class of 1949. In her youth, she attended St. James AME Church and she later attended Venice Park United Methodist Church. Mrs. Wood was employed by the City of Atlantic City in the Tax Collector's Office for many years. Her favorite pastimes included playing Suduko, visiting the casinos and shopping. She is survived by: children, Sonsia Atkinson (Greg), Jordana Tolliver, Marshall Wood, III (Robin), Gregory and Eric Wood; brother, Ronald M. Jordan (Yvonne); and a host of other family and friends who will all miss her greatly. Funeral services will be 11 AM, Saturday, December 28, 2019, St. James AME Church, New York & Arctic Avenues, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10 AM. Interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
