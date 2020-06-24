Wood, Martin, - 84, of Atlantic City, born October 5, 1935, passed away early Tuesday morning after an extended illness. Marty will be remembered for his honesty, integrity, and character. Marty was proud to have been born in Atlantic City and did not venture too far during his lifetime. Marty attended Atlantic City High School and then Temple University, where he earned a degree in Business. Marty returned every summer to take his place on his lifeguard stand on the Atlantic City beach. Even as Marty knew the end was near, he would look at his prize possession: a framed ACBP jacket hanging on the wall in the apartment, and express his fondness for his days as a member of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol. In college, Marty was a member of Pi Lambda fraternity and served as its Social Chairman. Marty loved to tell stories of his college days at the fraternity and kept in touch with his "brothers" over the years. After college, Marty served in the U.S. Army. Marty worked in military intelligence and was part of a group of soldiers who helped integrate the schools in Little Rock, Arkansas. Marty received an honorable discharge and came back to Atlantic City to help run the family pawnshop. Marty's roommate in college introduced him to the love of his life, Golda. Upon return from the service, Marty popped the question and Golda and Marty moved to Margate to raise a family. Golda stood by Marty's side until the very end. Marty and Golda enjoyed a loving, loyal, and protective relationship, lasting almost 60 years. Golda was Marty's friend, confidante, and organizer. Golda made the plans and Marty showed up. Together they had two sons, Jonathan and Eric. Jonathan predeceased Marty in 2001. Marty was blessed with a loving daughter-in-law, Antoinette, and two grandchildren, Rachel and Riley. Marty loved his grandchildren and especially enjoyed spending time with them on the beach. Marty was charitable with his time as well as his finances and served on various committees for several organizations during his lifetime. Marty rose to leadership positions in several of those organizations. Marty was Commodore of the Margate City Yacht Club and President of Beth Israel Synagogue. Marty, like his father Irwin, was also proud to be a Mason. Marty was known as being a quiet listener, but when he spoke people usually listened. Marty loved his pawnshop. "Woody", as he was affectionately known, knew most of his customers by name and helped many of them through tough times. For Marty, the pawnshop was more than a livelihood; it was what he was meant to do. Marty would tell stories of the origins of pawn brokering and understood how to operate the complex business. Marty knew the secret to the business: value items so you can resell them for a profit and never fall in love with the merchandise. Marty, a certified member of the Gemological Institute of America could appraise a diamond on a customer's finger as they walked in the door. Marty had an uncanny ability to know the value of just about any piece of jewelry and musical instrument. Marty was also a wizard when it came to math, and could figure out interest in his head. Maybe the thing Marty loved most about his business was that he could have his dog with him all day. Marty loved dogs and always had a big one by his side in the shop. The family would like to thank Eddie and Ian Pullman. These two were by Marty's side for many years in the shop. Marty always looked upon Ian as family and trusted Ian to run the business after Marty became ill. We would also like to thank Candice Brown for her help and companionship during these trying times. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Martin's Memory to Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May County, 607 Jerome Ave, Margate City, NJ 08402, or Beth Israel Synagogue, 2501 Shore Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
