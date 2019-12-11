WOOD, OLIVER B., - 82, of Atlantic City, - departed this life on Thursday ~ November 28th, 2019, at his residence. He was born on October 18th, 1937 to the late Ethel Mae Wood and Arthur M. Freeman, Sr. in Atlantic City, NJ. "Booma", as he was affectionately known to his family and friends, went to Atlantic City High School as well as the Manual Training Industrial School in Bordentown, NJ, graduating from both. While in school, Booma ran track, and excelled at the Quarter mile 400 meter & at the Mile Relay. One year, he even won at the Penn Relays. After graduating, he entered the Air Force in 1956. He became a Communicator, achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant, and dutifully stayed enlisted for 20 years. It was during that time, while stationed at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, that Oliver met his future Wife Margie Williams. It was not long after, that she happily became Margie Wood. He then worked for the Atlantic City Police Department as a Police Dispatcher for 25 years. During that same time, he also drove a charter bus for Sterling Coach Lines. Booma loved to fish and loved to hunt. He was as keen and as sharp as a tack. You could not be slick on him. He attended Asbury United Methodist Church of Atlantic City, New Jersey. Oliver loved to travel and his favorite place was anywhere, as long as he was next to his Wife, who he affectionately called "Jake". He and his Wife were very involved in the Citizens Band Radio Club and traveled extensively. He was predeceased by: his Brother, Edward N. Freeman and his Parents. Booma leaves behind to cherish his one of a kind memories: his one loving Son, Charles O. Wood of Somers Point, NJ; his two caring Brothers, Arthur M. Freeman, Jr. (Sheila) of Atlantic City, NJ and Patrick Freeman (Glenda) of Camden, NJ; his one caring Sister, Michael Irons of __________; his two doting GrandChildren; and a host of other loving relatives, extended family, law enforcement colleagues and friends. Funeral Services of Love will be held on Saturday ~ December 14th, 2019 at 11:00am at Mikal's Funeral Parlor ~ located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Viewing will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am. For further information, please contact Mikal's Funeral Parlor , LLC @ 609.344.1131.

Tags

Load entries