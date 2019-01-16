Wood, Patrick, - 25, of Villas, "P Wood" as he was fondly known by his friends, passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 13th, 2019 as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Patrick had a very lively personality, and a smile that would light up a room - he was one of those people who, when he entered a room, you knew it. He loved being at the beach and hanging out with friends, and spending time in the kitchen with his Mom cooking and baking. He graduated Lower Twp Regional HS (2012) where he played rugby, football and wrestled. Patrick also attended Rutgers University, New Brunswick Campus, for economics. He worked for numerous area restaurants to include 410 Bank Street and most recently Secondo's. Patrick is survived by his parents, Donna and James Wood, siblings Nicholas Pollanti, Betty Pollanti, Michael Pollanti and James D Wood, niece Liyah Pollanti, paternal grandmother Shirley Wood, and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. Patrick is also survived by an amazing group of lifelong loving friends. Patrick was so full of life, the family would appreciate those attending services to wear bright colors. Visiting hours will be held from 9am 12noon on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, followed by a Sharing of Memories to begin at 12 noon. Memorial donations in Patrick's memory can be made to Concussion Legacy Foundation at www.concussionfoundation.org, or Lower Twp Youth Wrestling, Recreation Department, 2600 Bayshore Rd, Villas, NJ 08251. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com. "Butterfly's, Eskimo, and Regular Kisses". We LOVE YOU AMILLYKAZILLY!!!!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.