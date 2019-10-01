Woods, Diane R., - 71, of Absecon, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Absecon. She loved to garden and enjoyed crafting. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Woods Sr. She is survived by her children, Dale Jr., Robert, Michael, Brian and Diana; her sisters, Kathy Rogers, Linda Pinkerton and Robin Lyon; She also leaves behind many beloved grandchildren. Services are private with Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

