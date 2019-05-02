Woodworth, Dorothy Amelia (Lindstrom), - 85, of Lowerbank, NJ, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Daughter of John and Dorothy Lindstrom, she was born September 23, 1933, in Camden, NJ. She graduated from Moorestown High School. She enjoyed painting, watching golf, puzzles and spending time with family and friends. She was the widow of William C. Woodworth (2004) and predeceased by son, William C. Woodworth, Jr. She is survived by sons, Kenneth Woodworth of Chatsworth and Douglas Woodworth of Lower bank; her brother, John (Chris) Lindstrom of Florida; and her ten grandchildren and many great grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at the Flying W, Medford, NJ from 1 to 5 pm. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
