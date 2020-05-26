WOOLFORD, DOLORES, - 86, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully on May 21st, 2020 due to a long illness. Dolores, aka La La, was born on February 9th, 1934 in Atlantic City, New Jersey to the late Helen Butler. It was there that she attended the local public schools and also worked at various hotels and casinos, including Resort's Hotel & Casino. La La really enjoyed playing bingo and making people laugh. Everyone absolutely loved being around her. The neighborhood kids loved going to the store to buy things for her because they always could keep the change. She was predeceased by her son, George "Chop" Woolford. She leaves to celebrate her memory: her loving Daughter, Romona Woolford; and she will be sadly missed by her Grandchildren, Ronnette & Jenniffer Lark, Sakeena, Sanirah Stewart-Woolford, and Shameek Stewart. La La loved her Best Friend dearly, the late Fannie Jackson, and also the surviving Jackson family and many more loyal and caring friends. La La will be laid to rest on May 27th, 2020 Wednesday, @ 1:30 pm @ Seaside Cemetery located in Marmora, NJ. For further information or to send condolences, please contact Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131 ~ located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401.

