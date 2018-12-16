Woolman, Doris C., - 100, of Ocean City, NJ, passed away on December 11, 2018 at her home. She is survived by her husband Wendell Woolman. Her services and burial will be private. Arrangements by The Godfrey Funeral Homes of Ocean City/Palermo/Egg Harbor Township.
