Woolman, Wendell, - 99, of Ocean City, departed from this world on January 8th at the age of 99. He grew up in Hulmeville, PA. He served during World War II in the Coast Guard in the Pacific and participated in the liberation of the Philippines. Wen was decorated for valor in combat. He later married his beloved Doris, who left this world a year ago at age 100. They had moved to Ocean City in the early 1960's and Wen worked with office equipment throughout South Jersey before greatly enjoying tending bar at Tuckahoe Inn and Buck Tavern. Wen loved to surf fish. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family. His Funeral Service and Interment are private. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
