Wooten, Dr. Daniel "Uncle Jerry", - 81, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed peacefully at his Cape May Court House family home and birthplace May 19, 2019. A grave-side military service will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00am at Cape May County Veteran's Cemetery to be followed by a celebration of his life with his family. Daniel was a beloved father, brother, spouse, son, grandfather, uncle, physician, teacher, mentor, leader, dear friend and soft-spoken force in all aspects of his life. He strived his adult life to be a positive role model and contribute to making life better for those he loved and with whom he trained. He retired in 2016 and returned to Cape May Court House. Dr. Wooten served his country as a Medical Officer in the United States Navy from 1964-1968. He was stationed with the 5th Marine Division at Camp Pendleton, California. At the time of his honorable discharge he had risen to the rank of Lieutenant. Daniel graduated from Middle Township High School, where he was a student athlete and served as the first African-American class president. He earned a BA Degree from Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, where he forged lifelong friendships as a member of Pi Lambda Phi Fraternity, and was an active member of the football team and the music department. He earned his Doctor of Medicine Degree from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee. He continued his education throughout his career, some of which including, Anderson Graduate School of Management, University of California, Los Angeles and Harvard Macy Institute, Boston, Massachusetts. After serving in the Navy, he continued his medical career with a Fellowship in Intensive Care Medicine and Residency Training at the University of Pittsburgh Health Science Center and UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. While in Pittsburgh, he served as Program Director of the Anesthesiology Residency Training Program. In 1975, Dr. Wooten became the Director of Operative Services at Martin Luther King Jr/Charles R. Drew Medical Center, Los Angeles, California. Additionally, during his tenure at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, he served as Associate Dean for Medical Education, President/CEO of King/Drew Medical Foundation, President of King/Drew Medical Faculty Practice Plan, Founder and President of the Environmental Health Research Institute, as well as Professor and Chair of the Department of Anesthesiology. In 1995, Dr. Wooten became the Executive Associate Dean for Academic and Faculty Affairs at East Tennessee State University, James H. Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City, Tennessee. During his time at Quillen he had the opportunity to serve with the United States House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means, Subcommittee on Health concentrating on Graduate Medical Education Funding, Medical Errors/Quality in Health Care, Workforce Issues. In 2000-2001, he was honored to be a Scholar-in-Residence with the National Academy of Sciences, Institutes of Medicine working on a Congressionally mandated study, "Understanding and Eliminating Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Health Care". Dr. Wooten also received many honors during his distinguished career. He cherished the opportunities he had to mentor medical students. He was awarded the status of Professor Emeritus from East Tennessee State University, College of Medicine. Daniel is survived by his wife, Pamela Boreing Wooten, sons Daniel III, California, and Damon and wife Annita, Oklahoma, his sister Dorothy and husband John Roberson, grandchildren, Damon, Kristopher, Casie and Jaylen. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Margaret (Maggie) Wooten, his wife and mother of their sons Celestine Tyree Wooten, and sister Nadine Anderson Still. In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to: Kitty C.A.T. Wooten Foundation, 5909 NW Expressway, Ste. 295, Oklahoma City, OK 73132 Tax deductible donation 501.C3. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
