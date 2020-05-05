Wooton, Donald, Sr., - 87, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020, surrounded by his family. Donald was born September 28, 1932, in Buckhorn, Kentucky to the late John and Hulda (Combs) Wooton. Donald is predeceased by his sons, Donald, Jr. and Robert; his brothers, Manuel, Edgar, Delbert and his sister, Mabel. Donald is survived by his wife of 69 years, Rosemarie (Basile) Wooton. Donald leaves behind daughters, Hulda Birch (Larry), Kathy Ward (Henry), Tammy Taylor; Dawn Jacobs; his sons, William and Daniel (Ellen Schillace); his daughter in law, Debbie Wooton; 13 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren, and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren. Donald is also survived by his sister, Pearl Bailey; and his brothers, Cliff and Dy. Donald served in the National Guard and worked for Con-Rail Railroad for 36 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, horseshoes, gardening and making wine and sharing with friends. Donald was an avid Phillies Fan. He will be sadly missed by his Family, Friends and his Best Friend Scooter his dog. Services and Burial at Greenmount Cemetery will be Private and held at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton.(www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
