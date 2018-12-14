Worrall, Frances Ida May (Frani), - 71, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, passed away in the presence of loved ones on December 11, 2018. Frani was born on February 14, 1947, to Frances Morey Thomas and John G. Thomas at Margaret Mace Hospital in North Wildwood, NJ. She was the baby sister to 4 brothers (Sam, Kenny, Harry, and Alfred) and 2 sisters (Alice and Eleanor). Born to her mother at 44 years of age during a time of few medical advances, Frani was considered a "miracle" baby. So, it is no wonder that this Valentine's Day "miracle" went on to be so special and loved. Frani was a lifelong resident of West Wildwood, NJ, where she lived in the very house built by her father until moving to Mt. Pleasant, SC, in 2004 to be closer to her grandchildren. While in SC, Frani retired as a medical secretary and floor "mom" on the surgical trauma unit at the Medical University of South Carolina. What was most important in life to Frani was the love she shared with her family. This love began on September 9, 1966, when Frani married the love of her life, Thomas F. Worrall, to whom she remained a faithful and loving wife for 52 years. Together, they had three children, Tom, Dawn, and Aimee to whom they devoted their lives. Frani's impact extended well beyond her family to anyone fortunate enough to know her. Family, friends, and strangers alike loved Frani for her capacity to love and forgive, her kind spirit, deep faith, and contagious laugh. She was a wonderful cook and talented artist. She loved crafts of all kinds, especially painting ceramics and crocheting. Frani is predeceased by her mother and father, her brothers and sisters, and her daughter, Dawn Michelle. She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas F. Worrall; her son, Thomas J. Worrall, and his wife, Cathy Worrall; her daughter, Aimee L. DuVall, and her husband, Shelton DuVall; her grandchildren, Sydney, Charlie, and Zachary Worrall; brothers- and sisters-in-laws and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her fur baby, Panda. Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Seaview Baptist Church, 2025 Shore Road, Linwood, NJ, 08221, for a 1pm calling hour and 2pm service. Burial will follow at the Tuckerton Greenwood Cemetery, North Green Street, Tuckerton, NJ 08087. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Frani Worrall may be made to the Einstein Healthcare Network's Liver and Organ Transplant Fund at 5501 Old York Road, Braemer Building, Office of Development, Philadelphia, PA, 19141 or by visiting www.rebrand.ly/franiworrall. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.