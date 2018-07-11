Wotring , William C. Jr., - 87, of Wildwood Crest, passed away Saturday July 7,2018. Born in Philadelphia PA, he has been a local resident for the last 60 years. As a communications graduate of Temple University, he moved to Wildwood after being hired by WCMC as a disc jockey. Within 2 years, he became the Program Director & went on to purchase Jersey Cape Broadcasting with Carl Owen & Frank Strohm in1969. In addition to WCMC AM1230 & WNBR FM101.7, he & his partners went to NBC NY & successfully negotiated to bring Channel 40 Color TV to the Wildwoods & implemented the first fully automated radio broadcasting system in the state. Many will remember Bill as a DJ along with Jack Lawyer at the beloved Starlight Ballroom, the host of many radio sponsored cruises & international vacations, a member of the Sea Isle City Players theatre group, and the cheerful man who worked the caddy shack at Duffer's Challenge for 25 years after retiring from broadcasting in 1986. Bill returned to his true love in 2007 as the first volunteer DJ to be hired at WCFA 101.5FM in Cape May with his weekly radio shows "Yesterdays Memories" & "The Great American Songbook". He was also an avid walker, reader & devoted member of the Wildwood Kiwanis, Chamber of Commerce, & United Methodist Church. Bill is survived by his wife Jean (nee Gaskill), his two daughters, Lori Mulherrin (Robert), Barbara "Bobbi" Wotring & two grandchildren, Rob Mulherrin & Lauren Gongorek (Tyler). Relatives & friends are invited to a viewing at 10AM, July 13, 2018 followed by funeral services at First Baptist Church of Wildwood & interment at Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery in Cape May. Donations in his memory will be graciously accepted by The Center for Community Arts Inc.101.5FM, 717 Franklin Street, Cape May, NJ 08204 Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh@comcast.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.