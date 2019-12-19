Wozniak, Irene (nee Pasko), - 88, of Galloway Township, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY she was a long-time North Trenton resident before moving in 2001 to Galloway. She retired in 1993 after 20 years of service with Heinemann Electric on Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township. She enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren and going to the Jersey Shore and Atlantic City. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Galloway.Predeceased by her parents Mary Grabowska & Walter Pasko; husband Charles "Kaz" Wozniak; husband Sigfried "Zeke" Wozniak and son Thomas. She was the last of 9 siblings. She is survived by her son Michael and his wife Mary of Galloway; grandsons Brian of Hamilton Township, Mathew and Michael of Galloway; as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral will be on Saturday, December 21st at 12:30 pm at Winowicz Funeral Chapel, 865 Brunswick Avenue. Funeral liturgy will be celebrated on Saturday at 1:00 pm in St Hedwigs Church. Burial will follow in St Hedwigs Cemetery in Ewing Township. Calling hour will be from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at the funeral chapel. In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations in Irene's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501St. JudePlace, Memphis, TN 38105.
