Wray, Alice K. (nee Cunningham), - 87, of Wildwood, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020. Born and raised in Philadelphia to the late Harry and Alice (Donnelly) Cunningham. Graduate of Little Flower High School, Class of 1950. During her high school years, she worked part-time for Strawbridges Department Store. After high school, she accepted a position with the Federal Reserve Bank. Soon after, she married the late William J. Wray, Jr. and became a full-time wife and mother. Having spent most summers in Wildwood she moved permanently in the late 1970s. Alice worked in the circulation department of the Gazette Leader newspaper for many years, and 32 years for Douglass Candies on the Wildwood boardwalk. She loved her Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles, especially the Phillies (#11 J -Roll). Alice enjoyed watching the Game Show Network, Match Game with Gene Rayburn, Family Feud and her newest favorite America Says also on GSN. Mom was a wonderful woman. We were always being told, "your Mom is so cute." She made those she met and knew her laugh with her sarcasm and quick wit, it was legendary and we will miss that most of all. Alice is survived by her children, William III (Judith), Michael (Nancy), Kathleen Cruzan (William), caregiver, and "homie" Alice and Patrick (fiance Sharon). 11 Grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Brothers James (late Janet), Joseph (Mary); Sisters Geraldine (Dave), Johann (late John); also many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother Harry Jr. (late Regina). A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
