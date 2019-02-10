Wriggins, Joni R., - 55, of Tuckahoe, NJ passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 after a two year fight with pancreas cancer. She was born in Pottsville, PA and was formerly of Shenandoah, PA before moving to Tuckahoe 12 years ago. Joni was a graduate of Syracuse University and worked at Bank of America. Joni is now flying with the angels. Everyday she reaches down to her children as they are her proudest legacy. Surviving are her husband, Richard Wriggins, her mother Marie Edmondson, two children, Gabrielle and John "Jack", a brother John Edmondson (Sharon Hegarty), sister in heart, Ashleigh Salada, mother and father in law, Robert and Gail Wriggins and her two beloved companions Frank and Siddy. She is preceded in death by her father John "Jack" Edmondson, younger brother Jack Edmondson, also her beloved Grammie and Mickie. Friends may call Saturday afternoon, February 16th from one until two o'clock with a time of reflection at two at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. Burial is private at the convenience of her family. Memorial contributions may be made to Wriggins Warriors, c/o Sturdy Savings Bank, 2201 Route 50, PO Box 277, Tuckahoe, NJ 08250. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
