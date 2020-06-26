Wright, Darrell L., - 44, of Mays Landing, NJ departed life on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Heavensway Baptist located at 5082 Tremont Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. A viewing will begin at 10 am and the funeral will begin at 11 am.

To plant a tree in memory of Darrell Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

