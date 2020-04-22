Wright, Gerald E."Jerry", - 64, of Cape May, NJ formerly of Williamstown, NJ passed away suddenly on April 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife Sharon A. (nee O'Neill); Son, Jerry (Jillian); Daughter, Nikki; Sisters, Pat (Bob) Jones and Helen (Donia); Brothers, John (Pat) and Bob (Chrissy); Many nieces and nephews, and his beloved dogs Seamus and Neville. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Helen, as well as brothers, Joe, Michael, and Jimmy. Jerry was a true friend to all, willing to help anyone at any time with anything. He worked at the Philadelphia Navel Yard until its closing in 1996 and then relocated to Cape May to finish his career with the government at the USCG. His ability to diagnose problems of all kinds and then fix them no matter what earned him the nickname "golden ratchet." Though he retired from the USCG he could not stay inactive for long and began working at Celtic Air until he retired again in December of 2019. He was a dedicated husband and an outstanding father. His love for motors of all kinds is instilled in his family from his classic Olds to motorcycles. He also passed on his love for Philadelphia sports to everyone he knew. Jerry was truly a one of a kind person that will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Due to the current pandemic, services are limited to immediate family members. A celebration of life event will be held at a later date. To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
