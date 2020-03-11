Wright-Gustray, Teresa Louise, - 58, of Egg Harbor Township, lost her courageous fight with ALS on March 7, 2020. Teresa was born in Somers Point, NJ and grew up in Northfield. She leaves behind her caretaker husband, Mark, her children Jeffrey White (fiancé Jessica) and Johnna Cicarelli (husband Gino) and newborn granddaughter Emma Teresa Cicarelli, her brothers Kenneth (robin) and Glenn (Chris) her sister Suzanne Loprete, her mother Jeanette and her father Maurice. She is also survived by her nieces, Samantha and Stephanie, and extended family reaching from Florida to Alaska as well as many friends. Teresa will be remembered for her willingness to do what was necessary to "get things done", whether working many jobs to help her children enjoy their college educations, reaching out to help various needs in her community or doing the things that made life run smoothly for her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, going to the gym, biking, going to the beach looking for sea glass and working in her yard. I am sure she would like all of you to tell someone you love them, give lots of hugs and do something from your bucket list as tomorrow is not promised to any of us. At Teresa's request, there will be no service. If you would like to make a donation in her honor, please consider The ALS Association of Greater Philadelphia, 321 Norristown Road, Ambler, PA 19002. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

