WRIGHT, IDA, A., - 89, of Somers Point, passed away on Saturday, June 23rd, in her daughter's home with her daughter by her side. Born in Philadelphia to Italian immigrant parents, she was the youngest of three children. After graduating high school in Upper Darby, PA, Ida then attended the Philadelphia College of Fine Arts for two years. In 1956, she married the love of her life. They moved to Somers Point in 1963 where Ida devoted her life to being a dedicated wife and mother of two girls. In addition to being a wonderful homemaker, Ida was an extremely talented seamstress who used her gift to selflessly serve many. Ida's faith in God and her dedication to the Lord is the legacy she has left to her children, grandchildren, and to those who knew her. Ida is survived by her oldest daughter, Victoria (Roger) Johnson of Henderson, NV; grandson, Joseph Fuscaldo, Jr; great grandson, Joseph Fuscaldo IV; and predeceased by her husband, Frank and their youngest daughter, Margie. A Mass will be held Friday, July 6th at 1:00pm, at the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart, 2249 Shore Road, Linwood. Interment will follow at Seaside Cemetery, Marmora, NJ. In lieu of flowers or donations, please offer a kind deed to a stranger or hug a loved one. Arrangements by the George H Wimberg Funeral, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences to the family at ghwimberg.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.