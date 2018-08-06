Wright, Jacqueline V., - of Windsor, SC, A Memorial Service for Jacqueline Vivian "Jackie" Wright, 54, of Windsor, SC will be held two o'clock p.m., Saturday, August 11, 2018 at the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, SC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Folk Funeral Home, P.O. Box 367, Williston, SC 29853. Jackie passed away at home on Saturday, August 4, 2018. Born in Albany, NY she was a daughter of the late John R. Howard and Mary E. Simpson Howard. She was raised in Atlantic City, NJ then later moved to Windsor, SC where she spent her time Caring for her family and animals; Jackie was always upbeat and was an amazing Wife, Mother, Nan to her grandchildren, and Sister. Survivors include her loving husband of 33 years, Carl G. Wright of the home; a daughter, Jaime L. Swearingen of Windsor; two sons, Carl P. (Nikki) Wright of Mt. Pleasant and Thomas J. Wright of Windsor; her grandchildren, MaKayla M. Swearingen and Vivian E. Swearingen; a sister, Mary A. Clarke of Aiken; her brothers, John R. Howard of Absecon, NJ, Edward A. Howard of San Francisco, CA, Richard H. (Mary) Howard and Michael C. (Maria) Howard all of Mays Landing, NJ; Sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Howard of Millville, NJ, wife of the late Philip Howard, Wendy Wright of New York, NY, and Laurie Sherwood of NJ; a brother-in-law Kenneth S. (Linda) Wright of Galloway, NJ and numerus nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Christopher A. Swearingen; her siblings, Philip J. Howard, Marie Howard and John R. Howard; father and mother in law, Alice R. Wright and Carl P. Margo. The Family would like to thank Dr. Shlaer and all of the staff at University Oncology in Aiken for their care and compassion shown to Jackie during her time with them. Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.