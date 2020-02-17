Wright, Joan L., - 83, of Egg Harbor City, Pleasantville, passed away on February 13th, with her family by her side in Galloway. Joan was born in Philadelphia to Anthony and Anastasia Lenio (Szcheboviak). Joan worked for the Egg Harbor Township School District, serving food and working in the cafeteria for years. Joan also was a member of the Pleasantville ladies VFW, and volunteered at the Atlantic County Voting Poles during election time, until she could not work anymore. Joan was Preceded in death by her husband, Henry T. Wright, Sr.; her step son Tommy, and six of her siblings. Joan is survived by her three children, Roxanne(Charlie), John (Lori) Wright, Theresa (Jack) Hewitt; step son Mason, nine grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. A Visitation will be held at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ, on Wednesday, February 19th, from 11am until the time of service at 12pm. Interment will take place following the service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences can be left for the family at Adams-Perfect.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

