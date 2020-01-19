Wright, Michael, - 64, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away at home on January 16, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Michael is preceded in death by his parents and several sisters and brothers. He left behind his loving wife, daughter, sisters, and their husbands as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will take place at Beacon Evangelical Free Church on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beacon Evangelical Free Church Building Fund and Campus Enhancement. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.
