Wright, Roland Albert, - 75, of Pleasantville, was born in Baltimore, MD December 5, 1943. He departed this life on June 6, 2019, in the Atlanticare Regional Medical Center City Campus. Albert is predeceased by: parents, Margaret and Walter Wright; beloved wife, Darlene S. Wright, son, James A. Wright; siblings, Harry and Kenneth Wright and Margaret D. Studevan. Roland was a well-known chef employed by: The Crab Trap in Somers Point for many years; The Lagoon in Brigantine; The Flagship in Atlantic City; and several other restaurants in the area. Roland was an active member of Pleasantville's Mount Zion Baptist Church. "Albert", as he was called, leaves to cherish: children, Aaron (Tina), Kelly (Deanna), Sir Donte, Pamela Wright (Brian), and DaNay Young (Anthony), brothers, Howard and Melvin (Barbara) Wright; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; special care giver, Ewnice; special grandsons, Brandon Figaro and James Wright; and a host of other family and friends with many fine memories to cherish. Funeral services will be 1PM, Saturday, June 15, 2019, Mount Zion Baptist Church, 353 South New Road, Pleasantville, where friends may call from 11AM. Interment to following Lincoln Memorial Park, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.