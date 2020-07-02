Wright, Stephen Michael, - 33, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away on June 22, 2020. Stephen was born on April 19, 1987, to Stephen and Christine (nee Owens) in Somers Point, NJ. Stephen attended Saint Joseph's Regional School, Mainland High School, and graduated from Ocean City High School before entering into the Coast Guard. While in the Coast Guard, Stephen was stationed in Washington D.C. where he had the honor to meet and serve two United States Presidents and the opportunity to shake George W. Bush's hand. Stephen's goal was to be a rescue diver for the Coast Guard. Stephen was invited to the movie premiere for "The Guardian" where he sat with Ashton Kutcher (who got him a rum and coke) and the Commandant of the Coast Guard. Stephen was 11th on the list for the Coast Guard Rescue Swimming Training when he was diagnosed with cancer and honorably discharged. Stephen was many things. He was an artist, singer, songwriter, martial artist, gymnast, Eagles fan, and lover of hot sauce. Most importantly, he was a son, a father, a brother, a nephew, a grandson, a cousin, and a friend. His loving heart and quick-witted personality touched many throughout his short time here. Stephen was outgoing and befriended anyone he met no matter who they were. He played volleyball at a martial arts convention using air ducts hanging from the ceiling as a net with Joe Lewis, the first heavyweight kickboxing champion. He practiced martial arts with Mike Chat, a blue power ranger. He met numerous Eagles players and has a picture with Randall Cunningham holding his ears out. He wrestled with Carlos Newton, a UFC champion fighter. He partied with New Found Glory and Cartel. He was friends with a member of the Plain White T's. Nothing deterred Stephen from starting a conversation with a stranger which afforded him these opportunities. Stephen leaves behind his parents, Stephen Wright and Christine (George) Strang; son, Travis Michael; sisters, Jennifer (Steve) Hance and Kimberly (Ryan) Gunning; nieces Kylie, Stevie, and Sadie; nephew Luke; grandmother Teresa Wright (nee McCarthy). He leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins, step-brothers, step-grandparents, extended family, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Thursday, July 2nd, 6-8 pm at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Rd. Somers Point, NJ 08244. Services and burial will be held privately. A trust has been set up for Stephen's son, Travis Michael Wright. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the trust through Jennifer Hance. Please email Jennifer.hance@aol.com for more information. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
