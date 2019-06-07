Wristbridge, Mary Ellen, - 89, of Galloway, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on June 4, 2019. Currently living in Galloway Twp., Mary was born and raised in Atlantic City. Her father, John Singer and mother, Nellie Singer (nee Hannifin) had five children, John, Mary, Helen, Betty, and Joe. Nellie was an Irish immigrant and John was a very successful entrepreneur. Mary obtained her nursing degree from St Mary's School of Nursing in 1951. She met the love of her life Jack Wristbridge and they were married on June 6, 1953. Her brother, John, a recently ordained priest, performed the wedding ceremony. They had eight children, John, Don, Matt, Helen, Grace, Peter, Mary and Frank. She was always there for us and had a way of making you feel like you were her only child, even when she called you by one of your sibling's names. In 1975, after getting her insurance license, mom went back to work for Insurance Company of North America. She was involved in a pilot program that used nurses to insure claimants were getting proper care. It is now an industry standard. After a very successful career, she retired in 1995. Mary was first and foremost a caregiver that took care of everybody. She was humble, hardworking, and very competent. She was the school nurse at our grammar school. She washed and ironed the altar cloths at the church. She hosted many dinners for her brother the priest and his friends. After retirement she was the go to lady here at home and also at her home in Florida. She took her friends shopping, doctor visits, to church, and out to eat. She was in remarkable shape both physically and mentally to the very end. Mom loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren very much. She was so proud of each and every one of them, and it was a great comfort to her to have her family as her caretakers at the end. Mary was predeceased by her son, Frank; her daughter, Helen; and her husband, Jack. She is survived by her children, John Wristbridge (Lorraine) of Haddon Heights, Donald Wristbridge (Patricia) of Linwood, Matthew Wristbridge (Monica) of Mays Landing, Grace Wristbridge of Pleasantville, Peter Wristbridge (Sharon) of Atco, and Mary Buhrer (Dean) of Bordentown; and her grandchildren, Katie Halloran of Cherry Hill, Jennifer Carullo (John) of Sewell, Ian Wristbridge (Lauren) of Haddon Heights, Matthew C. Wristbridge (Kyleigh) of Turnersville, Ashley Farina (Thomas) of Haddon Heights, Courtney Spundarelli (Adam) of Ewing, Beth Wristbridge of Somers Point, Brianna Wristbridge of Philadelphia, Samatha Barnes of Ewing, Jake Wristbridge (Margarita) of Atlanta, GA, Kyle Wristbridge of Mays Landing, Jamie Barnes of Santa Barbara, CA, and Connor Wristbridge of Haddon Heights. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph Singer(Sandi) of Sedailia, MO and her six great grandchildren; Brody, August, Lukas, Scarlette, Esme, and Parker. Family and friends and invited to her viewing at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd. Galloway NJ 609-641-0001 on Sunday, June 9th between 5 and 8 PM. There will be a funeral mass at Our Lady Star of the Sea, 2651 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City NJ 08401 at 10 AM on Monday, June 10th. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sacred Heart Church 1739 Ferry Ave. Camden, NJ 08104.
