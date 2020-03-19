Wrobel, Catherine Ann, - 91, of North Cape May, passed away Saturday March 14, 2020. Born in Philadelphia and formerly of the Mount Airy and Nicetown sections of Philadelphia, and Bensalem, PA, Catherine had been an area resident for over 20 years. She worked as an auditor for the Bell Telephone Company in Philadelphia her entire career and enjoyed reading, gardening, and making stained glass windows. She was very devoted to her church parish, St. John Neumann. She is predeceased by her husband John F Wrobel (2017), her brothers Charles and Larry Schmidt, and her sisters Claire Gorman and Geraldine Gramlich. Catherine is survived by her sisters Mary Bowdren and Helen Miller, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial for Catherine is currently planned for 11am on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Parish of St. John Neumann, St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd, North Cape May, NJ 08204; friends may call one hour prior to mass from 9:45am 10:45am. Entombment will immediately follow Mass at St. Mary's Cemetery, Cold Spring, NJ. Please check service information prior to attending at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com, as containment efforts of Covid-19 rapidly evolve. Contributions in Catherine's memory can be made to Cape May Community Food Closet, 500 Hughes St, Cape May, NJ 08204.

