Wuillermin, Mildred (née Campanella), - 92, a long-time resident of Hammonton, NJ, passed away peacefully in her home on the evening of August 7, 2018, surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by husband, Edward; her parents Antonio and Concetta Campanella; Brothers Tony, Bob, and Matthew; and sisters Anna Bertino and Sarah Passalaqua. She is survived by her sister, Grace; 4 children, Edward Jr. (Rene), August (Monica), Lizanne, and Cindy (Dave) Berger; grandchildren, Edward III (Kristyn), Monica (Robert) Giagunto, Michael (Jaime), August (Lindsey), Sara, Katie (Dennis) Donio, David Berger, and Lauren Berger; and her great grandchildren, Matthew Braun, Nicholas, Luca, and Isabella Giagunto, Jake, Daniel, and Michael Wuillermin, Lindsey Rafter, and August John Wuillermin; and many cherished nieces and nephews. Family and Friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday evening, August 10, from 6 pm- 9 pm at Marinella Funeral Home,102 N. 3rd Street, Hammonton. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 11, at 11 am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church, 3rd & French Streets, Hammonton, NJ. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the charity of your choice. Please share condolences www.marinellafuneralhome.com
