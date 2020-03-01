Wyman, Christopher, - 75, of Petersburg, NJ passed away at Shore Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020. Chris is predeceased by his parents Marshall and Helen Wyman, his sister Pamela LoBue and his beloved dog Sophie. He is survived by his wife Katherine (Rossi), their 3 children, son Joseph (Michelle), daughter Cheryl (Juan) Hernandez and son Michael (Kelly), Chris was also blessed with two granddaughters Isabel and Carla. He also leaves behind his life-long best friend Kenny Polnick. Born in Greensboro, NC, later moved to Upper Township NJ and worked for Resorts Hotel Casino for 30 years until his retirement. Chris was an avid gun collector, had a love of playing the drums, a history buff and book lover. He was a member of the Bayshore Sportsman's Club in Rio Grande and was appointed President for 18 years. Chris was a BaySea District of Boy Scouts of America, Garden State Council Cub Master of Marmora Pack 79 and then Seaville Pack 71. He also served as a Round-Table Commissioner of the BaySea District. As a Scout Leader, Chris was always willing to serve and never said no to a request for help. His leadership, kindness, stories and humor will not be forgotten. Service and interment will be private. Memorials may be in his name to the Upper Township Rescue Squad. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
