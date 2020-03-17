Wysocki, Dennis A. Jr., - 51, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at home, after a long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was born in Trenton, N.J., residing in Ewing Twp. (West Trenton), working (and living) in New York City for 8 years, opening his own marketing company, (D.M.D. Marketing Inc.) prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor. Dennis also worked as sales director of financial data for Thomson Publishing, N.Y.C. He was a U.S. Marine Corps. Veteran serving from 1988-1996, and was a member of Golf Battery 3rd Battalion 14th Marines (G 3/14) Alumni. He was also an honorary member of The Baymen's Club @ Four Seasons Harbor Bay. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and the beach. Dennis was survived by his daughter Ashley Wysocki, also parents Dennis and Sharon Wysocki, all of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., sister Tammy Castadot (Marc), of Hopewell, N.J., Uncle Thomas McConnell, of Blakely, PA., Uncle Gerald (Robyn) Wysocki, Manlius, N.Y., grandson Michael Dennis Powasnick, nieces Maddy and Gillie, nephew Joe, and good friend Ginny Wiggins, of Selmer, TN. A Funeral Mass will be said Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 11 AM, at St. Theresa R.C. Church, 450 Radio Rd., Little Egg Harbor, N.J. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences, visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.

