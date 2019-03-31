Yacovelli, Joan, - 84, of Minotola, Joan (Adams) Yacovelli passed away on early Friday morning March 29, 2019 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Joan was born in Manhattan, NY and was a lifelong resident of Minotola. She was the daughter of the late Alice (Saylor) & Charles V. Adams and the wife of the late Pat Yacovelli who died in 2002. She was also predeceased by her sister Betty Ann & brothers Robert W. "Bobby" & Charles Ken Adams. Joan was a fulltime wife, mother & grandmother. In addition to caring for her family she had also worked for the Buena Regional School District for 27 yrs. She enjoyed watching her Phillie's & Eagles, bowling & playing pinochle. Joan is survived by her four daughters: Denise (Dennis), Dyan, Debra, and Dawn and three grandchildren, Jessica (Paul), Robert, and Dylan as well as several nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 11:00 to 12:30 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow in the O.L. of Victories Cemetery, Landisville, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com

Tags

Load entries