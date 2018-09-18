Yahn, Timothy J., - 59, of Clarks Summit, PA, formerly of Ventnor, New Jersey, passed away as a result of a tragic car accident on Monday, September 10th, 2018. Tim, the son of Kathleen and James Yahn, was born in Ventnor, New Jersey on October 28th, 1959. He attended Atlantic City High School (Class of '78). Tim spent 27 years working at the Sands Casino in Atlantic City, and more recently at Resorts World Catskills in Monticello, New York. He is survived by and will be forever remembered by his beloved wife of 32 years, Lori Cohen, and their three children: Kyle, Zach, and Alex. A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday evening, September 21st, from 6-8 PM at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home at 1707 New Rd in Linwood, NJ 08221. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made out to the American Diabetes Association (ADA). P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215Make all checks payable to: American Diabetes Association. Please provide the ADA with Tim's name, the address of the family to notify them of the gift (1127 Audubon Drive, Clarks Summit, PA 18411) and the name and address of the donor.
