Yakopcic, Michele Terese (Kryger), - 64, of Marmora, left this earthly state for an adventure in a spiritual world at her home on Saturday, August 18, 2018. She was born an only child (which many say explains a lot) to Joseph and Lucia Kryger in Syracuse, New York, on October 16, 1953. She is survived by her loving husband Ken, their beloved children, son Wesley and daughter Loren, daughter-in-law Erin and two grandchildren, Benjamin and Max. Michele attended Salem College in West Virginia, where she double majored in Special Education and Elementary Education. It's also where she met her soulmate and best friend, Ken. She told everyone his shirt glowed and knew he was the one. They have lived a full and wonderful life together for 42 years. She was very dedicated and involved in her profession, holding many offices in her local and county Associations. She worked for NJEA as a Professional Development Consultant, teaching others in the field. She also sat on the Board of Directors for the NEA Executive Committee and went to many NEA Conventions, including the World Congress for Education in Africa. She won numerous awards and was nominated for an Emmy for the work of one of her library programs with the students and parents. No matter what she taught, the students were her top priority. Thank you to her wonderful friends whom she met throughout her life and left an imprint on her heart. Thank you to her Aunt Rita, whom she loved dearly and taught her, "You are never lost, just on an adventure." Services will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018, at Saint Maximilian Kolbe Church located at 200 West Tuckahoe Road Marmora, NJ 08223, from 11am-1pm, Mass will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local SPCA. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
(1) entry
You will be missed. You were an incredible teacher and a wonderful person.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.