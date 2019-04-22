Yanni, Michael Anthony, - 88, of Northfield, NJ passed away on Monday, April 8th, 2019 and is now with the love of his life Harriet. Michael was a retired member of the Atlantic City Fire Dept. and a Veteran of the Army National Guard. Michael is survived by his three children; Frank Yanni of Egg Harbor Township, Michael Yanni III of Margate NJ and Rosemary Spencer of Atlantic City, Grandson Matthew Spencer of Smithville NJ, many nieces, and nephews. A celebration of life will be offered at a Mass of Christian Burial at St Katharine Drexel RC Church 6075 W Jersey Ave Egg Harbor Township NJ Saturday, May 4th at 11:00 am. Burial at the request of the family will be private at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery Estell Manor. Donations can be made in Michael's honor to the Atlantic County Humane Society 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City NJ 08401. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.
