Yanniello, Louis N., - 89, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 26 at his home, whilst clinging to pictures of family and loved ones. Lou proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1952. In 1956 he married his wife, Laura Marie Yanniello, nee Sposito of Mizpah, NJ. They were married for 57 years, before her passing in 2013. By 1960, Louis had founded and established his own real estate brokerage company, Louis N. Yanniello Real Estate, which was a staple of downtown Mays Landing for over 50 years. The company still stands today and was proudly merged with Balsley Losco Real Estate. Lou was a proud member of the Italian American Club, served as Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus and was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Church. He was a philanthropist for many charitable organizations including the Navy League, Mary Knoll Missionaries, The VFW of Atlantic County, The WWF fund, and Trocki Hebrew Academy of Atlantic County. In the 1990's, Louis served as Chairman of the Board for Shore Memorial Health system, where he received the Howard S. Stainton award. Lou's fondest memories and joys were found with family and loved ones. He was happiest taking weekend trips with his wife Laura, their son, Louis-Michael, daughter in Law, Sondra, and their son, his only grandson, Marc. Summers were spent in Ocean City, New Jersey, where he relished in the family atmosphere of the town. Lou was a selfless man who found fulfillment through acts of kindness. He is predeceased by his parents Sam and Virgina, wife Laura, and his brother Dominick, and sister in law, Hilda Galli. He is survived by his son, Louis Michael Yanniello, daughter in law, Sondra Dublinsky, and grandson Marc Yanniello. He is also survived by his sisters in law, Angela Bucca and Eileen Bosco, nieces Tina Bucca Symanski, Toni Bosco Kolman, Mitzi Bosco Carlson, and Eileen Bosco as well as many great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by cousins Mary Yanniello Fries, and Sandra Yanniello. A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ from 2pm-3pm, where a service will be held at 3pm with Military Honors. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please give to your local community. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
